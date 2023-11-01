Chilly Start

MORNING CHILL LEADS TO LATE WEEK WARMING

A distant ocean storm will graze the area with showers. The showers will be steadiest over Cape Cod, Nantucket, and the Vineyard. The rest of eastern MA will see some scattered light showers both morning and afternoon. It will actually be cool enough for snow to fall or mix with the rain at times, though accumulation is unlikely.

A wave of energy will pass from west to east in the afternoon with a final round of scattered rain and snow showers. Again, most towns will be too mild for anything to stick. There may be some minor accumulation in the Berkshires, and perhaps one or two towns with a dusting in central MA. This activity will diminish in the evening as the energy moves offshore, and we’ll move on to clearing skies overnight.

Sunshine will rule Thursday and Friday with rising temperatures. In fact, we’re expecting 60s this weekend!

