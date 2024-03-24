Chilly, but dry start to the week

COOL & DRY THROUGH TUESDAY

Sunday’s chilly weather will carry over into the work week with feels-like temps dropping into the teens and twenties to kick off Monday morning. A layer of mid-level clouds will hang around through the night and this will keep southeast Mass in the low 30s, but clear skies over central Mass will allow lows to slip 10 degrees further. Clouds will hang around the same areas during the day however, and all will warm to the low 40s by the afternoon. It will be breezy at times too and feels-like temps across the board will remain in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday will be another chilly day with a breeze at times. Temps will generally go from low 30s to low 40s during the day. A thicker layer of clouds will take over in the morning and may even produce a few light showers. Most of the area will stay dry, but the chance for a spot shower increases the farther east you go.

POTENTIAL RAINFALL RETURN MIDWEEK

Looking ahead to Wednesday through Friday, another bout of unsettled weather is on the horizon. The potential for persistent scattered showers on Wednesday exists as a slow-moving system makes a close pass offshore. Thursday will feature the highest chance for precip with a period of steady rain as a front passes through. Depending on the speed at which it travels, it may carry through Friday morning as well.

We’ll look to dry ahead of Easter weekend after this system moves out.

