Breezy Sunday

BRIGHT AND BREEZY

It’s feeling much like fall today! We had some early clouds and even light rain for the Cape and Islands, this will eventually make way for more sunshine this afternoon, highs will reach the low 60s. It might not be the best day to try raking up leaves from your front yard since it will be breezy with wind gusts up to 30 mph at times.

THIS WEEK

Some weak upper level systems will swing through New England early this week, but there won’t be much for moisture in place. As a result, we will have some passing clouds and showers over the next few days, especially on Monday. Rainfall totals will stay low, but I can’t rule out a quick spritz, especially in the morning. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with wake up readings in the 40s and highs in the low 60s. We climb to the mid/upper 60s late in the week with more sunshine!

