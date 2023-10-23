Big temperature swing this week

A CHILLY START TO THE WEEK

Monday will bring dry conditions but a rather cool start, with morning temperatures in the 40s across Southern New England. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, coupled with a northerly breeze that will keep highs in the upper 50s for most locations. Tuesday morning we’ll experience the coldest weather of the season so far, with 30s inland and some frost, the coastline will stay in the low 40s. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the low 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

WARMING TREND BEGINS MIDWEEK

Wednesday marks the beginning of a notable warming trend as high pressure positions itself to the south, bringing a southwesterly wind. This shift in our weather pattern will bring us near 70 degrees on Wednesday, and potentially into the mid-70s through the end of the week! All of these days will remain dry with plenty of sunshine. The next chance for rain won’t arrive until Sunday as a cold front moves in, but even that chance appears low at this point. Enjoy the warming weather through the week!

