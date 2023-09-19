Better Week Ahead

GETTING BETTER

Periods of heavy rain will move out overnight. Dry air is on the way and sticking around. Sunshine and mild 70s are the forecast through Friday. Keep in mind, morning will be very cool in the 50s and some 40s!

WEEKEND WORRY

Indications are that the weekend will have some rain threatening. Timing is all over the place in our model guidance, but it has our attention. Likely clouds moving in Saturday and rain Saturday night or Sunday. Stay with us as we update that forecast this week.









