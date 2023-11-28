Below average temperatures, wind gusts, few flurries

BRRR!

Chilly weather will rule for the next two days. In fact, temperatures will be stuck in the 30s all day in the Boston area Tuesday. It will feel even cooler with west winds gusting 20-30 mph . That same wind is responsible for the development of lake effect snow showers on the close sides of Lakes Erie and Ontario. Some of these snow showers may lightly penetrate southern New England with flurries at times. Generally, it will be mostly dry, mostly cloudy, cold, and breezy.

Wednesday morning will start even colder with wake-up 20s. We’ll have a similar feel in the afternoon with highs struggling to hit 40 degrees. Wind will be a little lighter. Skies will be a little brighter.

LATE WEEK WARMING

Winds will shift Thursday, bringing more seasonable sunshine to the region. Friday will warm into the 50s. That’s why the next system will just have RAIN in southern New England Friday afternoon and night. It doesn’t appear to be very impactful with mostly light showers. Keep an eye on the Sunday night to Monday timeframe for the next storm that could have both snow and rain locally.

