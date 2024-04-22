Back to sunshine

SUNSHINE & COOLER TEMPS

It’s back to school and work for many of us, expect a shift to cooler temperatures with morning lows dipping into the mid to upper 30s. There will also be some frost in some spots, a frost advisory is in effect through 7am across parts of southeastern MA. Expect another cool and frost night as well, with many spots dropping to the mid 30s. Highs Monday will reach the mid to upper 50s, slightly cooler than average for this time of year. Tuesday will be a tad warmer with highs nearing 60 degrees. With dry air in place, breezy conditions, and the lack of green-up so far this season, there is an elevated fire weather potential today and tomorrow.

QUICK RAIN & RETURN TO SUN

A quick-moving storm system will showers at times on Wednesday. It doesn’t look like we will see much rain, but we will have to watch for a rumble of thunder as well.

This front will drag in cooler and drier air for the end of the work week. Thursday and Friday will be sunny with temperatures in the mid 50s during the day and lows returning to the mid 30s at night.

