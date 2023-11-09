Back to a fall chill

ALL MIXED UP

A few showers with snow or sleet will pass through after midnight. The risk of a spotty dusting will be limited to higher elevations and northern MA. Expected scattered rain showers Thursday in Boston, most of them light. The morning commute will be cool enough in the northern Worcester Hills, Monadnocks, and Berkshires for some brief freezing rain. We’ll have a close eye on towns north and west of RT 2. Precipitation will transition to all plain rain by late morning. Scattered showers will taper off from west to east mid to late afternoon with highs in the 40s and even lower 50s in southeastern MA.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place starting at 1 a.m. for the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire and points north, much of Vermont, and the Berkshires in Massachusetts for the potential of a light glaze of ice.

WEEKEND IN VIEW

Dry weather returns Friday with some lingering clouds. The weekend will be chilly and bright. Breezy conditions are expected at times through this period which will make yard clean up challenging this weekend.

