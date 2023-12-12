All is calm and bright

COOL AND QUIET

Sunshine and typical chilly December temperatures are here for the remainder of this week. The coldest will be Thursday with highs only in the 30s. Wednesday night to early Thursday morning, the Geminid meteor shower will hit its peak. The moon will set before 5 pm, so get away from city lights and watch for a few fireballs, especially after 10 pm.

WATCHING FOR ANOTHER STORM

The next threat will come from a storm offshore late in the weekend or early next week. This one could bring a rain/snow mix, but there is too much uncertainty this far out. Stay with us all week as it develops.

