From YouTuber to NASCAR driver: Cleetus McFarland expands his racing resume at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Garrett Mitchell is better known as “Cleetus McFarland” to his millions of followers gained over the years as a racing influencer. He's pretty much always been called a YouTuber, until he was out to dinner last week when a fan stopped by and referred to him as a NASCAR driver.

It was the first time anyone has given McFarland that title.

“I’ve been called a YouTuber forever,” McFarland told The Associated Press on Thursday. “I was like, ‘Awwwe. That’s sooo much better.’”

It might be more accurate, too.

McFarland will make his Truck Series debut at Daytona International Speedway on Friday night and then will race in the ARCA Series the following day. He has more racing in his future, too, hinting that details are dropping soon.

He made four ARCA starts in 2025, beginning with the season opener at Daytona. He crashed 17 laps into that one — and made headlines for saying he felt like “the best racer there ever was" for some of his driving moves — but found more success by finishing 10th at Talladega, ninth at Charlotte and 17th at Bristol.

It should pay dividends on the high banks at Daytona.

“I feel a little more comfortable,” he said. “Last year, I couldn’t even get to the garage. I’m like, ‘Where the hell is my car even at?’ Now, I know where to go. I know some familiar faces. I know the track, so I feel a lot better.”

McFarland will be one of 36 drivers in a star-studded Truck Series event at Daytona. The field includes three-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart, X Games and RallyCross standout Travis Pastrana as well as five Cup Series regulars.

Stewart, whose nickname is "Smoke," is helping launch Ram's return to the Truck Series.

“I love Smoke,” McFarland said. “To go hang out with him and hopefully get to hit his bumper at some point, I’m wound up.”

McFarland and Pastrana are teammates at Niece Motorsports, with Black Rifle Coffee and Brunt Workwear serving as sponsors. McFarland earned NASCAR superspeedway clearance following a test session at Rockingham Speedway on Tuesday and arrived at Daytona with more confidence than he had a year ago.

“My expectations are much higher this year,” he said. “I understand when and where risk matters. Last year, I ended up falling out (of the draft) because someone was spinning out in front of me and I kept trying to push it and get around them to not lose the field. Now I would just be like, ‘There’s a caution coming anyway. Just stop. This is so stupid.’ So, I’m learning.”

Pastrana has learned about McFarland, too. They raced against each other in several made-for-YouTube events like the Freedom 500.

“Cleetus always downplays his driving skills, but he’s a wheel man,” Pastrana said. “He can wheel anything.”

McFarland and Pastrana will race with Greg Biffle tributes on their trucks. Biffle was among seven killed when his plane crashed in Statesville, North Carolina, in December. Biffle, 55, was named one of NASCAR’s top 75 drivers, was a Hall of Fame nominee for the stock car series and drove for 18 years at the top of the sport.

He drew headlines last year for his humanitarian efforts as a helicopter pilot supplying aid in North Carolina following the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene in 2024.

“Be Like Biff” adorns their truck beds, with Biffle’s No. 16 topped by a halo. McFarland even cut Pastrana’s shirtsleeves off during a media availability Thursday in a tribute to Biffle.

“I wouldn’t be here without Biff,” said McFarland, who delivered a eulogy at Biffle's funeral. “We’re representing. I never really talked to him about trucks, unfortunately. This would have been so cool. He would have been so stoked that we’re doing this.

“He was actually going to race with us. He was going to race ARCA with me here this weekend. I imagine he would have found a truck. It would have been sick. But we’re representing Biff out here. If I do anything dumb, it wasn’t something Biff taught me. But I’m going to use everything else he taught me to hopefully do well.”

And maybe move closer to being better known as a NASCAR driver.

