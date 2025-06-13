A year after playoff loss, Lexi Thompson back in contention at Meijer LPGA Classic

BELMONT, Mich. — (AP) — Lexi Thompson was back in contention going into the weekend in her beloved Meijer LPGA Classic, a year after a playoff loss at Blythefield County Club.

Making her sixth start of the season in a part-time tour schedule, Thompson birdied three of the last four holes in breezy afternoon conditions for a 3-under 69 and a 7-under total. The 2015 winner at Blythefield was a stroke behind leaders Karis Davidson, Carlota Ciganda, Hye-Jin Choi and Celine Boutier.

“The golf course is one thing. It’s always in great shape for us, which we always look forward to," Thompson said after the bogey-free round on the tree-lined layout.

"But the amount of support that the tournament gets and also how Meijer gives back to the community as well. It’s not just a tournament. It’s much bigger than that.”

The 30-year-old from Florida won the last of her 11 LPGA Tour titles in 2019.

“Some days are harder than others and we get frustrated, but at the end of the day it is just golf,” said Thompson, also set to play next week in the major KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Texas.

Davidson, playing in the second-to-last group off the first tee, birdied the par-4 16th and par-5 18th for a 70.

“We just really hung in there today,” Davidson said. “Was a bit of a grind, and nice to get the couple birdies at the end.”

Ciganda and Choi each shot 67, and Boutier had a 68, all playing the morning session.

"Coming here the week before a major obviously gives you confidence for playing next week," Ciganda said. “The course is one that I like. I enjoy coming here, and it’s always fun playing in Grand Rapids.”

Thompson was joined at 7 under by Nanna Koerstz Madsen (68), Amanda Doherty (69), Bronte Law (69), Minjee Lee (70) and Sofia Garcia (71).

Grace Kim, also part of the playoff last year that Lilia Vu won, was 6 under after a 73. She bogeyed two of her last three holes to fall out of a tie for the lead.

Mi Hyang Lee, the first-round leader after a 64, had a 75 to drop to 5 under.

With the major days away at PGA Frisco, only three of the top 10 in the world are at Blythefield. Haeran Ryu, at No. 5 the highest-ranked player in the field, followed an opening 69 with a 74 to make the cut on the number at 1 under.

Vu missed the cut with rounds of 77 and 75.

