Yankees rookie Spencer Jones flies out off catwalk in Game 2 of ALDS at Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Yankees rookie Spencer Jones hit a towering flyball off a catwalk at quirky Tropicana Field that was caught by Rays right fielder Victor Mesa Jr. for an out in the second inning of Game 2 in their AL Division Series on Monday night.

Jones kept running around the bases as the ball rattled around and fell to Mesa, who ran over to make the catch in center. Center fielder Jonny DeLuca thought he was camped under it but started pointing upward when the ball hit one of the two rings high above the field and below the roof. Mesa caught it several feet in front of DeLuca.

Umpires conferred and confirmed the out, per the stadium's ground rules.

It was the second time a roof impacted play in this postseason.

In the ninth inning of Milwaukee's 3-2 win over the Padres in Game 1 of their NL Division Series on Saturday night, San Diego's Ty France hit a high drive that appeared as though it might be headed over the left-field wall for a go-ahead homer until it struck a cable on the retractable roof of American Family Field in Milwaukee.

The ball then fell into the glove of Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio on the warning track to retire the hitter.

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