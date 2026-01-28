Yankees acquire reliever Angel Chivilli in a trade with the Rockies

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees added to their bullpen Wednesday by acquiring right-handed reliever Angel Chivilli in a trade with the Colorado Rockies.

They sent minor league infielder T.J. Rumfield to Colorado for Chivilli, a 23-year-old from the Dominican Republic with two seasons of major league experience. He had a 7.06 ERA in 43 relief appearances for the Rockies last year and a 4.55 ERA in 30 appearances with them in 2024.

Chivilli in his career has struck out 71 batters, walked 33 and allowed 20 home runs in 90 1/3 innings. To make room on the 40-man roster for Chivilli, the team designated outfielder Michael Siani for assignment.

The move is the Yankees' latest in an offseason that also included them getting lefty starter Ryan Weathers from Miami in exchange for four prospects. Coming off making the AL Division Series, they also brought back pitchers Ryan Yarbrough, Paul Blackburn and Tim Hill.

Rumfield, 25, is a Richmond, Virginia, native who has played in the minors in the Philadelphia Phillies' and Yankees' organizations since 2021.

The Rockies separately acquired infielder Edouard Julien and reliever Pierson Ohl in a trade with Minnesota, sending minor league pitcher Jace Kaminska to the Twins.

Julien finished seventh in American League Rookie of the Year award voting in 2023 after posting an .839 OPS with 16 home runs in 109 games for the Twins while taking over as the regular second baseman for the AL Central champions. The native of Quebec wasn't able to maintain his offensive production after that and went up and down from the Twins to Triple-A over the last two seasons. Julien hit .220 in 64 games last year.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.