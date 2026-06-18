Yan Liu of China shoots 66 in chilly and windy conditions to take LPGA Tour lead

BELMONT, Mich. — Yan Liu of China shot a 6-under 66 in chilly and windy conditions Thursday morning to take the first-round lead in the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Liu closed with a birdie on the par-5 18th at Blythefield Country Club. The 28-year-old player is winless on the LPGA Tour.

“Very happy I put myself on this position,” Liu said. “I think nothing to lose so I just do my best.”

American Jessica Porvasnik and Cassie Porter of Australia were a stroke back.

“Was definitely pretty windy, but kind of the wind direction I really liked out there,” Porvasnik said. “West-northwest kind of suited my game well.”

Jennifer Kupcho was at 68 with Youmin Hwang, Minji Kang, Nastasia Nadaud, Benedetta Moresco and Daniela Darquea.

“To start it was really windy," Kupcho said. “Had kind of bit of a stomach ache, so a little bit rough start to the beginning of the round.”

Amateur star Kiara Romero shot a 72 playing on a sponsor exemption. She's the No. 1 amateur in the world and was the low amateur at the U.S. Women’s Open, where she tied for sixth.

Defending champion Carlota Ciganda also opened with a 72.

Two-time winner Brooke Henderson had a 73. Second-ranked Jeeno Thitikul shot 74.

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