PARIS — Lamine Yamal scored another eye-catching goal before setting up Raphinha's hat trick as Barcelona won 5-1 at Deportivo La Coruna to move five points clear at the top of the Spanish league on Sunday.

In the Premier League, Liverpool drew 1-1 at Everton in the Merseyside derby ahead of leader Arsenal's home clash with rival Manchester City.

After making international headlines for crowd disorder this week, Marseille won 2-0 at Auxerre in the French league and Napoli was held to a goalless draw at Sassuolo in Italy.

Barcelona tightens grip in Spain

Yamal cut inside from the right and caressed a teasing left-footed pass into the penalty area, where Dani Olmo cleverly stepped over the ball to bamboozle the Deportivo defense as it rolled into the left corner without being touched.

Barca's players rushed over to celebrate with Yamal near the corner flag, but the Spain star was quick to point to Olmo, whose quick thinking and smart dummy led to the goal.

The victory capped a fine weekend for Hansi Flick's side, following Real Madrid's 2-1 home defeat to Alaves on Saturday. The defeat leaves Jose Mourinho's side in third place, one point behind Atletico Madrid and six points behind Barca.

Yamal put Barca ahead after just two minutes but veteran striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang soon equalized for Deportivo.

England winger Anthony Gordon broke down the left and crossed for Olmo to head in after 20 minutes.

Shortly after halftime, Raphinha headed in Yamal's expertly floated cross from the right, then thumped in a close-range finish tapping in the unselfish Yamal's pass in stoppage time.

Elsewhere, Valencia was held 1-1 at home by Osasuna before Villarreal's trip to Celta Viga and Real Sociedad's home match with Sevilla.

Merseyside derby

Liverpool was held by Everton and Brighton lost at home to Newcastle as two teams touted as possible challengers to Arsenal for the Premier League title dropped points.

Liverpool’s three-match winning run was brought to an end by Jeremie Frimpong’s own-goal in a 1-1 draw. Dominik Szoboszlai’s fifth-minute strike put Liverpool ahead.

Brighton was then beaten 1-0 for a second straight loss in the league after its strong start to the season. Harvey Barnes converted a penalty in the eighth minute for the only goal.

Roma eyes second place in Italian league

A win for Roma at home to Monza later Sunday would move it above Inter Milan and into second place behind unbeaten leader and cross-city rival Lazio.

Udinese beat Fiorentina 1-0 and Como hosted Juventus.

Dortmund looks to extend lead in Germany

Borussia Dortmund was looking to go four points clear of Bayern Munich at the top with a home win against Bayer Leverkusen later Sunday.

Freiburg missed the chance to leapfrog Bayern into second spot when it drew 2-2 at home to fourth-place Leipzig.

The visitors came back from 2-0 down and equalized through lynchpin Austria midfielder Christoph Baumgartner three minutes into stoppage time.

Hoffenheim faced Augsburg in the other match.

Marseille riding high in France

Forward Amine Gouiri gave Marseille an early lead and winger Igor Paixao netted with a penalty just before the break.

The win moved coach Bruno Genesio's side into third place in Ligue 1 ahead of Lyon's later game against Monaco.

Toulouse faced Rennes in the other match.

A Sirius success in Sweden

The Swedish league had a first-time league winner for a second straight year after Sirius beat Hammarby to the title on a tense final day.

Mjällby won last year in another underdog story in the Allsvenskan championship.

Hearts on the mend in Scotland

Heart of Midlothian downed defending champion Celtic 3-1 at home, a win which may help to soften the blow of last season’s heartache.

Last May, Hearts was was denied a first Scottish league title since 1960 after losing a showdown last game 3-1 at Celtic, which had to win and got the go-ahead goal in the 87th minute.

The defeat left second-place Celtic two points behind leader Rangers.

___

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.