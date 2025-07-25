The world's tallest teen, 7-foot-9 center Olivier Rioux, gives football a try at Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — The world's tallest teenager is trying his hand — his reach, really — at football.

Florida basketball player Olivier Rioux, a 7-foot-9 center who played for the Under-19 Canadian national team this summer, recently worked out for the Gators' football team.

Rioux donned an orange helmet and took snaps on special teams, with Florida assistant coaches hoping his massive wingspan might be a difference maker when it comes to blocking field goals and extra points.

“I like the idea," Gators basketball coach Todd Golden said during a booster event Thursday evening. “I give them credit for trying it.”

There was one issue: The 305-pound Rioux has an 11-inch vertical, so even with his extra-long reach, he was unable to block any kicks during the workout.

“They were a little disappointed,” Golden said.

No worries. Rioux can simply stick to his full-time gig with the hoops team.

After redshirting as a true freshman last season, he's expected to get on the court in limited capacity this fall. He's unlikely to play much considering the defending national champions return their entire frontcourt, but he should at least get on the court in garbage time.

Golden already has considered using him to guard inbound passes, something Rioux did to perfection just before halftime against the United States in the FIBA U19 World Cup in Switzerland earlier this month. Rioux forced an errant pass that led to a turnover and a 3-pointer just before halftime.

Rioux's unusual height landed him in the Guinness World Records a few years ago and he has become a walking viral video at Florida. While coaches and teammates climbed a ladder to cut pieces of the nets after the Gators won the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Rioux was able to do it while standing flat-footed.

