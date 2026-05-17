World Cup worry for the US as Aaronson leaves field with knee injury while playing for Leeds

LEEDS, England — U.S. forward Brenden Aaronson went off with an apparent left knee injury while playing for Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday in a potential concern for the Americans ahead of the World Cup.

Aaronson dropped to the ground, rolled down his sock and held his knee before receiving treatment from club doctors. He walked off the field gingerly to be replaced in the 59th minute of the match against Brighton.

Aaronson, who was on the 2022 World Cup roster, is fighting to be picked in the squad that is being named on May 26. The Americans begin training the following day in Fayetteville, Georgia.

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