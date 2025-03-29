Women's NCAA Tournament down to 7 perfect brackets through first half of Sweet 16

A handful of perfect brackets remain in the women's NCAA Tournament.

ESPN's bracket tracker lists seven perfect brackets left out of 3.2 million through the first half of the Sweet 16 games on Friday.

All the remaining brackets have Texas, UConn and USC continuing on. Six of the brackets currently at 53-0 have Notre Dame beating TCU on Saturday and one has TCU.

The biggest bracket buster so far was No. 9 seed Indiana's 76-68 win over No. 8 seed Utah in the first round, ending 1.2 million perfect brackets. No. 10 Oregon's 77-73 overtime win over No. 7 Vanderbilt in the first round took out an additional 633,227.

Perfection on the men's side ended last weekend, when the last of 34 million on the NCAA's platform bowed out.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness. Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.