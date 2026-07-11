WNBA regular-season record crowd of 20,996 watches Wings beat Tempo in Montreal

MONTREAL — Paige Bueckers scored 34 points and the Dallas Wings beat the expansion Toronto Tempo 108-95 on Friday night in front of a WNBA regular-season record crowd of 20,996 at Bell Centre.

The game broke the regular-season mark of 20,711 set in Washington on Sept. 19, 2024, against Indiana. The league's two largest crowds — both 22,076 — came in Detroit in the 2003 and 2007 WNBA Finals.

Toronto will face New York in Montreal on Sunday. The Tempo also will play two games in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Jessica Shepard had 20 points and rebounds to help the Wings (15-8) sweep a four-game trip that also saw them beat the Tempo in Toronto. Arike Ogunbowale also had 20 points, and Azzi Fudd added 13.

Bueckers was 13 of 22 from the field and had six assists and six rebounds.

Marina Mabrey had 34 points for Toronto (9-13), hitting 6 of 9 3-pointers. Laura Juskaite added 25 points. The Tempo have lost four straight.

The Bell Centre also hosted the largest crowd in Professional Women’s Hockey League history, drawing 21,105 for a game between Montreal and Toronto on April 20, 2024.

Up next

Wings: Host Chicago on Sunday night.

Tempo: Vs. New York on Sunday in Montreal.

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