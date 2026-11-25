The long-planned NBA-backed league in Europe took another step toward becoming reality Wednesday, with the unveiling of a plan that targets at least 10 billion euros (nearly $11 billion US) in funding for the development and renovation of arenas around the continent.

The NBA said a group of global investment firms — including Apollo Sports Capital, Ares Management, Arctos, Blackstone, HPS Investment Partners, J.P. Morgan, Sixth Street and Stonepeak, among others — are supporting the initiative. It will, the league said, provide “prospective clubs and ownership groups with access to sustainable capital and the NBA’s expertise to develop modern arena facilities and, where appropriate, surrounding districts.”

The NBA and FIBA, which are partnering to launch the European league, have said it will begin play next fall.

“We’ve seen firsthand how state-of-the-art arenas and the related developments around them can transform basketball teams and their surrounding communities,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “As we prepare to launch a new league in Europe alongside FIBA, we see a significant opportunity to help clubs develop facilities which both build on the unique traditions that define European basketball while also elevating the fan experience and attracting many more live events.”

The investors will be partnering with “participating clubs, ownership groups, local developers and other service providers to develop world-class arenas” that would become year-round destinations, the NBA said.

In a collective statement, the investors said their investments would help honor “the passion and traditions of European basketball fans and supporting lasting economic growth in the communities where the game means so much.”

The NBA and FIBA have taken this on in large part because they believe the potential — both from a commercial standpoint and a competitive one — of European basketball is not close to being realized. A new league has been talked about for years, with a plan to officially move forward getting announced in March 2025. Many of the NBA's top players of this era, including San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama (France), Miami's Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece), the Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic (Slovenia) and Denver's Nikola Jokic (Serbia), hail from Europe.

The NBA has long maintained that world-class arenas can drive immense growth — thousands of jobs, millions of tickets, billions in economic impact — not just for basketball franchises, but for the cities where they are located as centers of economic and cultural activities. And those arenas aren't easy to find in Europe, at least compared to more state-of-the-art venues in the U.S.

Current target countries for the NBA-FIBA endeavor are known to include Britain (with the potential host cities there being London and Manchester), France (Paris and Lyon), Spain (Madrid and Barcelona), Italy (Rome and Milan), Germany (Munich and Berlin), Greece (Athens) and Turkey (Istanbul). None of those cities have been formally announced as NBA Europe selections.

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