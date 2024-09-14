Wisconsin QB Tyler Van Dyke is knocked out of game with Alabama on the opening series

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was carted into the locker room after getting injured on the opening drive against No. 4 Alabama on Saturday.

Van Dyke was clutching his right knee after being hurt on a third-down scramble. He was taken into the injury tent on the sideline and then went into the cart. The Miami transfer had his head in his hands as the cart headed toward the locker room.

At halftime, Wisconsin announced that Van Dyke was out for the remainder of the game. Van Dyke was on Wisconsin's sideline walking with crutches early in the second half.

Braedyn Locke, who started three games in place of an injured Tanner Mordecai last season, took over for Van Dyke.

Van Dyke had transferred to Wisconsin after an up-and-down career at Miami. Van Dyke had been named the Atlantic Coast Conference rookie of the year in 2021, but he threw 12 interceptions last season while dealing with multiple injuries.

He won a preseason competition with Locke for Wisconsin's starting job. Van Dyke completed 60.3% of his passes for 406 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions his first two games while leading the Badgers to a 28-14 victory over Western Michigan and a 27-13 triumph over South Dakota.

Van Dyke had completed his first five passes for 16 yards against Alabama before getting injured.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.