Winter Olympics recap: Franjo von Allmen wins his 3rd gold, Chloe Kim and NHL stars get rolling

MILAN — Franjo von Allmen of Switzerland looks like a breakout star of the Milan Cortina Olympics after winning his third gold medal. Chloe Kim and a bunch of NHL stars are just getting started.

Von Allmen won the super-G in Bormio on Wednesday to become the third man with three victories in Alpine skiing at one Winter Games. It hadn't been done since 1968.

That's not a priority for von Allmen, though. He said he's just staying in the moment. As for history, “maybe in a few years it will be important for me,” he added.

Von Allmen won the downhill on Saturday and paired with Tanguy Nef to win the team combined Monday.

Later Wednesday, Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the U.S. seek gold in the ice dance competition, and medals will be awarded in luge and speedskating.

NHL stars back on Olympic ice

The puck dropped on men's hockey on Wednesday, marking the return of NHL players to the Games for the first time since 2014.

Defending champion Finland got the action underway against Slovakia at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena in the first game of the preliminary round.

It's an Olympic return for Slovakia's Juraj Slafkovsky of the Montreal Canadiens, who won bronze as a 17-year-old in 2022, and promptly scored the first goal of the men's tournament.

The NHL opted not to participate in the Pyeongchang Olympics of 2018 and pandemic-related scheduling issues prompted the league to skip the Beijing Games in 2022.

Chloe Kim off to a flying start

The halfpipe three-peat attempt began promisingly for Chloe Kim on Wednesday as she finished first in qualifying while competing with a shoulder brace.

After a shoulder injury disrupted her buildup to the Games, Kim credited her muscle memory and a “very well-behaved” shoulder for getting her through to the 12-athlete final on Thursday.

Elsewhere in the mountains, Elizabeth Lemley and Jaelin Kauf won gold and silver for the United States in women's freestyle moguls skiing. Jens Luraas Oftebro of Norway overtook rivals and plowed through deep, slushy snow for gold in the Nordic combined normal hill event. And in the women's 15-kilometer individual biathlon, Julia Simon became the first Frenchwoman to win gold and teammate Lou Jeanmonnot took silver.

Team Canada ‘heartbroken’ after shooting

The Canadian team at the Winter Olympics issued a statement saying it is "heartbroken" after waking to the news of a deadly school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia.

“Our thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones, those who are injured, and the entire Tumbler Ridge community,” the statement said.

A standoff between Ukrainian athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych and the International Olympic Committee rumbled on as he again trained in a helmet decorated with portraits of Ukrainians killed in Russian attacks, many of them athletes. The IOC says it won't allow the helmet in competition.

