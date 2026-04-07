Will a Masters debut turn into a win? History suggests not, but there are a few newcomers to watch

AUGUSTA, Ga. — First-time participants almost never win the Masters.

Then again, they rarely show up with a resume like Chris Gotterup's.

The 26-year-old Gotterup already has four PGA Tour wins, meaning he'll be the third player since World War II to make his Masters debut with that many. He's already won twice this year and joins Ben Griffin and Jacob Bridgeman as the highest-ranked first-timers this week. All three are in the world top 20.

“Just embracing the whole experience,” Gotterup said. “Trying to take it all in and enjoy it while also trying to go out there and compete and give it everything I’ve got.”

Not since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979 has a Masters rookie won the tournament, and before that nobody had won his debut since Gene Sarazen in the second year of the event. But favorites like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy haven’t been all that dominant lately, and Gotterup stands out with his wins in the Sony Open and Phoenix Open earlier this year.

He also won the Scottish Open last year. The immediate reward for that victory was a trip to Royal Portrush for Gotterup's first British Open, but it also qualified him for the Masters.

Gotterup finally visited Augusta National more than a month ago. He says he didn't want to come to the Masters previously because watching — instead of playing — would be difficult to handle. And it's not as though he was being bombarded with opportunities to try out the course on his own time.

“I don’t think I’ve actually ever declined an invite. I don’t know if I’ve been invited. So you can’t turn down nothing,” said Gotterup, whose first PGA Tour win was at an opposite-field event in 2024. “I have gotten offered to come watch the tournament from sponsors or from whoever it may be, and I said I can’t go over there until I play. Or else if I’m retired, then I can go over.”

Bridgeman, who won at Riviera in February in his first attempt there, came to Augusta as an autograph-seeking 10-year-old in 2010. He got the chance to play the course when he was a freshman at Clemson, which is about 100 miles away.

“We had a couple members that hosted and we were able to bring down a group of nine of us, so I played with a roommate of mine and we had a blast.” Bridgeman said. “I remember teeing it up on (No.) 1 and there was not a soul around and I was super nervous. A little bit more comfortable this time. I don’t know what it is. I’m kind of in tournament mode.”

Griffin came to the course in November and again last week. Of course, he didn't need to see Augusta National up close to understand its history.

“Tons of memories, all the iconic shots that have been hit. The one that comes to mind first is Tiger Woods’ chip on 16 with the dramatic Nike symbol,” he said. “I feel like every hole there’s like a shot that’s been hit by someone that I’ve either heard of or seen on television that I kind of remember.”

Griffin played the back nine Monday. Gotterup played the front with veteran Justin Rose. Bridgeman's group included 18-year-old Mason Howell, last year's U.S. Amateur champion. Howell is a University of Georgia commit who figures to have plenty of support this week.

Howell is keeping expectations manageable and says his goal is to play four good rounds. Bubba Watson, a two-time Masters champ who finished tied for 20th in his first appearance, recommends that approach for any young newcomer.

“There’s very few that’s won it the first time,” Watson said. “But talent can take over and anybody can win because they’re good enough to get here, they’re good enough to win. Just enjoy it. You want your first one to be, just enjoy it, take it all in, try to learn some things and get ready for the next time you come around here.”

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