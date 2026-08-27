White Sox rookie Tristan Peters hits a home run in 5th straight game, tying franchise mark

CHICAGO — Tristan Peters homered in a fifth straight game for the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night, tying a franchise record.

Peters and Munetaka Murakami are also the only rookies in club history to hit home runs in five consecutive games in the same season.

Peters connected on a two-run drive in the fifth inning that put the White Sox ahead of the Texas Rangers 6-2. The 26-year-old Canadian now has 12 homers on the season.

The streak matches the longest by a rookie, accomplished 13 times before — including by teammate Murakami this year. Ron Kittle in 1983 was the only other White Sox rookie to do so, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

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Eight times previously the White Sox have had a player hit homers in five straight.

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