White Sox receive a letter from Pope Leo XIV on day of playoff opener

HOUSTON — The Chicago White Sox received a letter from Pope Leo XIV on the same day of their playoff opener against the Houston Astros.

The Sept. 9 letter was addressed to White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf, and the team said it arrived at Chicago's Rate Field on Tuesday ahead of Game 1 of its AL Wild Card Series against the Astros.

Leo is a White Sox fan dating to his days growing up in Chicago. He was known as Robert Prevost or Father Bob when he went to the World Series opener 21 years ago, a 5-3 White Sox victory over the Astros.

The pontiff began his note by thanking Reinsdorf for the letter he sent after the team paid tribute to Leo during an Aug. 11 game against Cincinnati.

“It is my hope that the White Sox will continue to foster bonds of friendship and solidarity among people, and thus bear hopeful witness to the possibility of living and working together in peace,” Leo wrote.

“With these sentiments, I willingly invoke the Almighty's abundant blessings upon you and your loved ones.”

The White Sox earned an AL wild card this year by finishing with an 84-78 record. They lost at least 101 games in each of the previous three seasons.

Asked recently if he had a hand in the team's surprising turnaround, the smiling pontiff responded "No comment."

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