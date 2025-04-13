Western Michigan wins its 1st Frozen Four hockey title, beating Boston University 6-2

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — Owen Michaels scored two third-period goals to seal Western Michigan’s first Frozen Four championship in a 6-2 victory over Boston University on Saturday night.

Iiro Hakkarainen and Wyatt Schingoethe had a goal and assist each, with Ty Henricks and Cole Crusberg-Roseen also scoring to cap the Broncos’ first Frozen Four appearance in the program’s 52-year history. Hampton Slukynsky stopped 24 shots and top-seeded Western Michigan (34-7-1) closed its winningest season with 10 straight victories.

The Broncos reached the final with Michaels scoring his second goal 26 seconds into double-overtime in 3-2 victory over defending champion Denver in the semifinals Thursday night. The sophomore forward from Northville, Michigan, was voted the Frozen Four’s outstanding player.

In defeating the five-time champion Terriers, the Broncos become the fourth program to win the title in its championship game debut, joining Denver in 1958, Cornell (1967) and Lake Superior State (1988). Western Michigan also made it three-for-three for Michigan-based teams winning the tournament when played in St. Louis, after Michigan State won in 2007 and Michigan Tech in 1975.

The win didn’t come easily. The Terriers appeared to cut the lead to 4-3 with 8:04 remaining when Matt Copponi jammed in a rebound through Slukynsky’s legs. Though replays clearly showed the puck going over the line, the goal was disallowed because the whistle had blown.

Cole Eiserman and Shane Lachance scored for Boston University (24-14-2). Mikhail Yegorov stopped 22 shots in a matchup up freshman goalies.

After Schingoethe and Eiserman traded goals in the first 7:12, the Broncos never trailed after Crusberg-Roseen scored with 4:59 left in the first period. Alex Bump was stopped on a 3-on-3 break, but BU’s clearing attempt was intercepted by Crusberg-Roseen, who snapped a shot in through a crowd from the right circle.

Trailing 3-2 to open the third period, Boston University had its best chance to tie it 3:30 into the frame during a scramble in front. Slukynsky stopped Cole Hutson’s initial shot and then Tom Willander’s chance. BU’s Matt Copponi then slid the puck under the goalie only to have it stopped by defender Joona Vaisanen.

A replay review showed the puck under Vaisanen’s skate just outside the goal line.

Michaels scored four minutes later to make it 4-2. Driving up the right wing on a 2-on-1 break Michaels slapped a shot inside the far post. His second goal came into an empty net.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.