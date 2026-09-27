Sports

Washington LB Leo Chenal carted off with a neck injury against Seattle

By Associated Press
Seahawks Commanders Football Washington Commanders linebacker Leo Chenal (54) is transported off the field by the medical team during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
By Associated Press

LANDOVER, Md. — Washington Commanders linebacker Leo Chenal was carted off the field in the second quarter with a neck injury.

Chenal went down with 6:38 remaining in the half on a run by Seattle's Emanuel Wilson. The cart was brought out, and eventually the whole Washington team came off the sideline to surround him.

As Chenal was being carted off, fans began chanting his name. He was able to give a fist pump as he neared the tunnel.

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