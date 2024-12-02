Violent hit on Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence 'has no business being in our league,' coach says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — Trevor Lawrence walked out of EverBank Stadium with his wife by his side and a smile on his face, a positive sign for the oft-injured Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback.

Lawrence was carted off the field after taking a violent blow to the facemask from Houston linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, a hit that prompted a sideline-clearing brawl and a secondary scuffle.

"It's a play that really has no business being in our league," Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said following his team's 23-20 loss Sunday.

Back in the starting lineup after missing two games with a sprained left shoulder, Lawrence scrambled left on a second-and-7 play in the second quarter. He initiated a slide before Al-Shaair raised his forearm and unleashed on the defenseless quarterback.

Lawrence clenched both fists after the hit — movements consistent with what’s referred to as the “fencing response,” which can be common after a traumatic brain injury. He was on the ground for several minutes as teammates came to his defense and mobbed Al-Shaair, whose latest perceived cheap shot could result in a suspension.

“That was a dumb hit on his part,” Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen said. “Hate to see it. The first thing I thought of was to go get him because it’s your brother, and that’s the quarterback.”

Added tight end Evan Engram: “I saw him sliding and then I saw the hit, and then, honestly, (my emotions) just took over. I just knew it was wrong. It was just a dirty play, and you stick up for your guys.”

Lawrence eventually was helped to his feet and loaded into the front seat of a cart to be taken off the field. He was not transported to a hospital for tests. He was quickly ruled out with a concussion, though.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out/been praying for me," Lawrence posted on X hours after the game. "I'm home and feeling much better. Means a lot. Thank you all."

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans called it “unfortunate.”

“That’s not what we’re coaching,” Ryans said. “Want to be smart in everything we do and not hurt the team, get a penalty there. Just have to be smarter when a quarterback is going down.

“Just unfortunate play, not representative of who Azeez is. Like, he’s a smart player, really great leader for us.”

Al-Shaair was ejected for “an illegal hit on the quarterback, unnecessary, to the neck and head area,” referee Land Clark said in a pool report. Jaguars rookie cornerback Jarrian Jones also was ejected for throwing a punch during the melee.

As Al-Shaair was leaving the field, fans started screaming at him. Jaguars veteran guard Brandon Scherff joined in, prompting another altercation with Al-Shaair. Texans teammate Will Anderson grabbed Al-Shaair and was escorting him off the field when a fan threw a water bottle and hit Anderson in the helmet. The fan was later ejected.

Officials and coaches got the teams under control before play resumed. Al-Shaair was not in the locker room when it opened to reporters after the game.

“I just want to say prayers to Trevor,” Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud said. “I really hope and pray he’s OK. Prayers to his family as well. But, yeah, still rocking with Azeez. I don’t think that was his intent, and I pray that Trevor is OK and his family is right there with him.”

Mac Jones replaced Lawrence and rallied the Jaguars in the fourth quarter. Jones completed 20 of 32 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Pederson declined to speculate on Lawrence's status moving forward, especially with the Jags now eliminated in the AFC South.

Lawrence, the top pick in the 2021 draft, missed a game for the first time in his professional career in 2023 because of a sprained right shoulder sustained in Week 16. He also missed significant practice time because of other injuries: a sprained left knee in Week 6, a sprained right ankle in Week 13 and a concussion in Week 15.

“Trevor is a warrior,” Jones said. “We’re all praying for him. We definitely have his back. For him to play today was incredible. He’s a tough dude. Really wanted to get the win for him. Obviously fell short. But definitely praying for him. I know we all have his back for sure.”

