Vikings tight T.J. Hockenson leaves game vs. Saints with apparent head injury, Jefferson returns

NEW ORLEANS — Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson left Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints to be evaluated for a concussion.

Hockenson's head appeared to hit the Superdome turf hard as he used both arms to protect the football while being gang-tackled at the end of a 7-yard catch.

Hockenson remained prone as other players rose to their feet and received treatment on the field before finally standing up and walking to the sideline.

Meanwhile, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson was back in the lineup in his return to his hometown and the stadium where he won a national title with LSU.

Fellow New Orleans-area native Odell Beckham Jr. was not — nor was receiver Jordan Addison, who was questionable with a hamstring injury.

Jefferson, a four-time Pro Bowl selection now in his seventh NFL season, had 13 catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns in Minnesota's first three games this season before injuring his ankle and sitting out the Vikings' Week 4 victory over Miami.

Meanwhile, Saints linebacker Jaylan Ford and cornerback Lorenzo Styles made their 2026 regular-season debuts after returning to practice this week and being activated off the injured reserve list. Both had been listed as questionable on the week's final injury report.

Saints rookie defensive tackle Christen Miller, a second-round draft choice out of Georgia, also returned to the lineup for the first time since Week 1. He'd been listed as questionable with an illness.

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