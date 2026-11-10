Vikings get QB Kirk Cousins from Raiders for 3rd-rounder to lift struggling offense, AP sources say

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings reacquired quarterback Kirk Cousins to try to revive their sputtering offense, beating the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday with an agreement to send their 2027 third-round draft pick to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to two people with knowledge of the deal.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not yet been announced by either club.

While an opening was created with the Raiders for rookie Fernando Mendoza, the first overall pick in the draft this year, a major move was also made by the Vikings to try to keep their season on track with a dominant defense and plenty of capable pieces on offense around the quarterback.

Cousins had some of his best performances with the Vikings while helping them win 13 games in 2022 in coach Kevin O’Connell’s first season, and he was playing even better in 2023 when he tore his Achilles tendon during a game at Green Bay in Week 8.

Guess where the Vikings play on Sunday? Lambeau Field, to face the rival Packers.

The Vikings had an extra third-round selection from Philadelphia in a swap they made in April for edge rusher Jonathan Greenard. The Eagles are unloading at 2-7, and the Vikings are still 6-2 despite their severe passing problems. That means pick they're sending to the Raiders is likely to be much lower than the one they're owed by the Eagles.

With Kyler Murray sidelined by a hamstring strain – he has missed two full games and the majority of a third to injuries – on Monday night against Buffalo, a Vikings offense that has been off track since Sam Darnold struggled through the last two games of the 2024 season hit a new low with Carson Wentz.

In his 101st start in the NFL, Wentz posted a career-worst 8.9 passer rating – the lowest by anyone in the league with at least 10 attempts in a game since Sam Howell (1.7) went 6 for 22 with two interceptions for 56 yards for Washington on Dec. 24, 2023.

Wentz was 8 for 25 for 81 yards, two interceptions and a lost fumble from a badly overthrown swing pass to Justin Jefferson in the first quarter that went backward for a live ball. With Wentz hobbling on an ankle injury and the offense going nowhere, Max Brosmer took over midway through the fourth quarter of the 23-6 loss.

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