Vikings eliminate Lions with defense-dominating 23-10 victory, racking up 6 turnovers and 5 sacks

MINNEAPOLIS — Harrison Smith reveled in his moment with the roaring Minnesota crowd, blowing kisses during an extended showing on the videoboard near the end of one of his best games in a 14-year career.

The Vikings had a blast, even if their season is over next week. Smith, well, was flying around the field like a kid on Christmas.

Jordan Addison took a jet sweep handoff 65 yards for the game-sealing touchdown with 3:43 left after the Vikings forced six turnovers and eliminated the Detroit Lions from contention for the playoffs with a 23-10 victory on Thursday.

Smith, the six-time Pro Bowl safety, had one of the two interceptions and one of the five sacks of Jared Goff as the Vikings (8-8) won their fourth straight game. Smith also had three pass deflections, two tackles for loss and one quarterback hit.

“When you can get out there with a defense like that and a play-caller like that, it’s just fun. I don’t care what day it is. I don’t care what’s on the line. I don’t care what’s at stake. We play a really aggressive style of football that I absolutely love,” said Smith, who was not ready to discuss his feelings about returning to play in 2026.

Goff was charged with three lost fumbles, once on a sack and twice on errant snaps by backup center Kingsley Eguakun.

With the third straight loss for the Lions (8-8), the Green Bay Packers clinched at least a wild-card spot and could still catch the Chicago Bears for the NFC North title that went to Detroit the past two seasons and Minnesota the year before that.

“The story of the game is turnovers,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “You can’t turn the ball over six times and win in this league.”

The Lions and Vikings combined for 29 wins last season, making this an attractive matchup for the NFL's three-game Christmas Day showcase before injuries and other assorted setbacks turned them into also-rans in the top-heavy NFC.

Undrafted rookie Max Brosmer started for the injured J.J. McCarthy at quarterback and — with the Vikings missing starters at both tackle spots, center and tight end — took seven sacks while going just 9 for 16 for 51 yards against a relentless pass rush.

The Vikings had only 75 net yards before Addison took the ball and burst around the right end untouched for his longest career score, capping it with a dive at the pylon to make sure the ball got in as he was pushed out of bounds.

But Brosmer protected the ball the way Goff usually does, helping set up Will Reichard for three field goals and making sure the remarkable effort by the defense didn't get wasted.

“NFL football is hard, and people say it a lot,” Brosmer said. "NFL football is fun too. That’s not me saying I don’t enjoy this. My favorite part is the process.”

Goff went 18 for 29 for 197 yards and a touchdown pass to Isaac TeSlaa late in the second quarter to cap a 19-play, 80-yard drive that took 10:08 off the clock. That was the first passing touchdown allowed by the Vikings in seven games, the only portion of the game the defense would like to have back. Everything else, including the holiday-themed halftime show for Netflix featuring rapper Snoop Dogg, felt like a party.

“We’re out of the playoffs. Everybody shows up in white. They do their part," Smith said, his voice cracking as he spoke of his respect for Vikings fans. "And one of these days, they’ll get it.”

Season of taking

The plus-6 turnover margin was the best in the NFL this season and tied with five other teams for the best in any game in the league in the past nine years, according to Sportradar.

The only other time in Vikings history they've forced at least six turnovers without committing one was in 1975, when they had eight takeaways in a 38-0 win over Atlanta.

Injury report

Lions: LB Alex Anzalone and safety Thomas Harper were each sidelined by a concussion, with safety Avonte Maddox inactive with a back injury. Harper and Maddox had been starting in place of standouts Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, who are on injured reserve. ... Eguakun was promoted from the practice squad and started in place for Graham Glasgow (knee), who was active. LT Taylor Decker (shoulder) was inactive. ... DT Alim McNeill (abdomen) aggravated the injury that had him questionable to play.

Vikings: Myles Price hurt his ankle returning the opening kickoff and didn't return. ... RB Jordan Mason (ankle) was inactive.

Up next

The Lions head to Chicago in Week 18, when the Vikings host Green Bay. Those games will be on either Jan. 3 or 4.

