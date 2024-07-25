Vikings' Addison contrite and remorseful following DUI arrest, finding respite in start of camp

EAGAN, Minn. — (AP) — Jordan Addison relished the start of training camp as much as anyone with the Minnesota Vikings, finding a sunny space to set aside for a few hours his non-football stress.

Addison, after walking off the fields following the first full-team practice Wednesday afternoon, said he'd been advised by his attorney and agent not to address specific details about his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence earlier this month in California.

The second-year wide receiver, however, expressed plenty of contrition, humility and remorse in an interview with a group of reporters that lasted much longer than the typical comments from a player facing the media following off-the-field trouble.

“This has probably the most peace that I’ve felt, just being out here with my teammates. They’ve been welcoming me. They’ve had their arms around me the whole time, the whole situation, so really I’m just blessed to be here right now,” the 22-year-old Addison said, adding: "They know my character. They know my heart. So I just come out here every day and just show them that I’m moving past it and I’m going to keep learning.”

About a year ago, right before his first training camp, Addison was cited for excessive speeding in Minnesota. Once his latest case is resolved in court, he might well receive a suspension from the NFL under the player conduct policy, though that might not happen this season.

“Any disciplinary actions that come my way I’m going to stand tall, face it, get through it and shake back,” Addison said. "Whatever’s out there for me, I’m going to stand on all 10, take whatever comes with it. I’ll own up to everything, and I feel like anything that come my way is meant to happen or is deserved, so I’ll do what I’ve got to do.”

When the news of his July 12 arrest broke, Addison had some difficult conversations with Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell and others with the club.

“Of course we’re disappointed in Jordan,” O’Connell said earlier this week. “We care about these players, we really do, and we want to make sure we’re doing our part for development on the field. The other aspect of that is off the field and the life skills, development, decision making, and learning how important it is within our culture that we’re very proud of, that our players understand personal responsibility and accountability to that point.”

Addison said he was surprised by the level of support he felt.

“I didn’t think it was going to be how it was. It was really important, because I was in a dark place and I was feeling down and they really uplifted me to come out here and perform at a high level still,” Addison said, adding: “I’m just going to keep learning. That’s all I can do. Just learn from my mistakes and keep moving forward.”

Fellow wide receiver Justin Jefferson is a significant part of that support.

“I know Jordan still has some stuff to learn," Jefferson said. "I am the big brother to him to teach him different things about how to go about his business.”

The smile Christian Darrisaw brought to a rare podium appearance was a clear contrast before practice to the solemnity of Addison's extended apology.

The budding star left tackle on Wednesday signed a four-year contract extension worth $113 million with still two seasons remaining on his rookie deal, the terms of which were agreed to the day before while he was in an offensive line meeting. Darrisaw's father broke the news to him with an excited text message.

Measuring his deal by annual average value ($28.25 million) makes his the richest ever for an NFL offensive lineman, though by the time the extension actually kicks in for 2026 that figure will surely have been surpassed multiple times.

“Being one of the best at it, you just wanted be valued at your spot while you can be, and we took the opportunity and Minnesota made it happen,” Darrisaw said.

The soft-spoken 2021 first-round draft pick has excelled in pass protection and been a reliable run-blocker. Now, he’s being tasked with a bigger leadership role.

“I’ve got to push myself at it a little bit more, because usually I just let my game do the talking for me and I stay out of the way,” Darrisaw said. “So just being more vocal to the guys, man. I know they’re all looking up to me and they’re looking for that input, and I know I can pull it out of everybody.”

The only obvious setback of the first practice, during which new quarterback Sam Darnold connected with Jefferson with ease on multiple deep throws, was an apparent injury to cornerback Mekhi Blackmon during a full-team drill. He walked off the field and didn't return.

Blackmon was supposed to be playing with rookie Khyree Jackson, a painful absence for the Vikings just three weeks after he was killed with two friends in a car crash in Maryland.

The Vikings had Jackson's initials painted in a circular purple logo behind the end zone of their most frequently used practice field.

