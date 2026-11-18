MIAMI — Jennifer Alvarez was at work inside the building where the Miami Heat play when she scrolled her way into a video almost by accident.

The trailer from "Grand Theft Auto VI" — loosely based in Miami — found its way onto her screen. It included an image of what clearly was the arena where she happened to be at that moment, plus a few more city landmarks.

An idea was born. Alvarez got on her phone.

More than two years, countless meetings and thousands of hours of planning later, the Heat — having pulled off a collaboration with Rockstar Games, which developed and published “GTA VI” — are about to be at the epicenter of the launch of arguably the most anticipated video game of all time. On Wednesday, the Heat will be from Vice City, playing a game against the Milwaukee Bucks on a one-time-only court wearing one-time-only uniforms.

“What we’re doing is creating a crossover experience of gaming and sport in a way that no one has actually interacted with before," said Alvarez, who is senior vice president for brand and chief growth officer for the Heat. "For everyone who comes on Wednesday night, they’re taking a step inside Vice City. For that night, they live in Leonida. They don’t live in Miami, Florida. And that experience begins before they even walk in the door.”

Vice City is the fictional center of the game, clearly based on Miami. Leonida is the state, clearly based on Florida. And the Heat have been known for their “Vice” line of uniforms and apparel since debuting the brightly colored, widely popular gear in the 2017-18 season.

It was a perfect match. Vice meets Vice City.

“We thought: ‘Wait a minute. This is us. How do we figure out a way to be a part of this?’" Alvarez said. “It's the return of Vice City, which is a highly anticipated title — 13 years people waited for this game. And we’ve been synonymous with the word Vice since 2017 when we first introduced the original Vice campaign and knew we needed to work. We needed to reach out. There’s just too much here, too many kind of stars aligning, too much kismet happening for us to ignore it.”

Every detail for Wednesday — the day before the official global launch of “GTA VI” — was thought out.

Miami-Dade County struck a $975,000 deal months ago to have “Vice City” atop the arena, a billboard of sorts for the countless passengers who will see it as they fly into and out of Miami International Airport. The game notes that the Heat provide to reporters before every game say Vice City. Doors to the arena were opening earlier than usual, with fans who want to purchase some of the merchandise offerings expected to start lining up hours before tipoff. Cars from the game were set to be on display. The graphics inside the arena have “GTA”-themed twists. A special halftime show was planned, and the team was promising other surprises. The logos on the jerseys match what gamers would see in “GTA.”

“We're all just running on pure adrenaline,” Alvarez said.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra would prefer to be under the radar, not in the spotlight. He learned long ago that isn't possible in Miami — and when something like Vice City comes along, he embraces the circus.

“We’re all about business and preparing for games, but this organization is larger than life," Spoelstra said. "That’s why we are who we are. And something like this is totally unpredictable, just to bring a whole lot more fanfare to all of it. I embrace it. I've loved Vice for this organization. I think this Vice Night is going to be really cool.”

There are elements of “GTA” within other video games. Later this month, the “NBA2K27” game will debut a special Vice City Edition with Heat captain Bam Adebayo on the cover.

“The culture of Miami is special and getting to see everyone experience that through the game is what’s so exciting," Adebayo said.

Heat players, as a gift from Rockstar, got custom "GTA VI" consoles, controllers and the actual game on Tuesday, a thank-you for their part in the launch. The jerseys that the team will wear Wednesday were delivered to the arena earlier this week, and the design of the court was kept quiet until Tuesday.

The Heat launched a Vice City merchandise collection on Oct. 2; 30% of those orders have come from outside the U.S. ("We're shipping to 60 countries," Alvarez said.) Even the fast-food places that are seen in the video game — Burger Shot and Cluckin' Bell — have come to life at Heat games in recent weeks. The Heat offer arena tours to people when the team isn't playing; Alvarez said fans who come to those, without fail, ask if Burger Shot is open.

“And we’re like, ‘We’re sorry, it’s only open for games and events,’" Alvarez said. “This is global appeal. My hope is they come to a Heat game because we’re a way for them to experience Vice City in a way they haven’t been able to. So, it’s my job to make their game experience unforgettable.”

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