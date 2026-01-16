USWNT's Rose Lavelle and Lilly Reale earn US Soccer honors as best players of 2025

National team midfielder Rose Lavelle has been named the 2025 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year.

Lavelle, who also plays for Gotham FC in the National Women's Soccer League, returned to the national team in June after recovering from ankle surgery and appeared in six matches with three goals and three assists.

Lavelle, 30, also scored six goals with two assists during the regular season with Gotham. She scored the team's lone goal in a 1-0 victory over the Washington Spirit for the NWSL championship, winning the game's Most Valuable Player award.

“I wouldn’t have been in the position to even be up for the award without all of the support I received throughout the year just to get back on the field,” Lavelle said in a statement Friday. “So, this award is definitely shared with all the people I was lucky enough to have in my corner along the way.”

A 10-year veteran of the national team, Lavelle scored in the 2-0 victory over the Netherlands for the Women's World Cup championship in 2019. Lavelle was also on the squad that won the gold medal at the 2024 Olympics. Over the course of her national team career, she has 27 goals and 27 assists.

Lavelle, the 22nd different player to win player of the year honors, earned 29.2% of the weighted vote, ahead of Sam Coffey with 23.9% and Catarina Macario with 22.3%. Voters include national team coaches and players who earned a cap in 2025, members of U.S. Soccer's board and athletes' council, NWSL coaches and select media members.

U.S. Soccer also announced Friday that Gotham defender Lilly Reale was named the Young Female Player of the Year.

Reale, 22, played in all 26 of Gotham's regular-season matches and started the club's three playoff games. She earned her first senior national team call-up in June after playing for the United States at the youth level. She was part of the squad that played in the under-20 World Cup in 2022.

Reale earned 48% of the weighted vote, followed by Jordyn Bugg with 29.6% and Micayla Johnson with 16.1%.

“I think we all know that Rose is not only one of the best players in the world, but also one of the most fun to watch, and to coach, so it’s very satisfying to see her recognized in this way," U.S. coach Emma Hayes said. "As far as Lilly, it was a heck of a start to her pro career, but it wasn’t without adversity as well. She’s a mentally and physically strong young player and a great teammate, so we are looking forward to watching her continue grow into her roles for club and country.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.