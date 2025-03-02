USC's JuJu Watkins hangs 30 points on UCLA at historic Pauley Pavilion

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — JuJu Watkins came into the house that Alcindor, Walton and Wooden built and put on a show.

The stellar sophomore had 30 points, five assists, three blocks and two steals in a game-high 37 minutes and No. 4 Southern California beat No. 2 UCLA 80-67 to take the Big Ten regular-season title Saturday night.

Wooden surely would have appreciated her performance even if it came on a court bearing his name at historic Pauley Pavilion.

“You want to do your best,” Watkins said. “You don’t want to let anybody down.”

Watkins was the only one not wearing a Big Ten champion hat or T-shirt when she joined teammate Kiki Iriafen and coach Lindsay Gottlieb after the game.

“I don't really wear hats because I have the bun,” she said, drawing laughs.

Watkins missed a few 3-pointers and she got a kick out of UCLA students roasting her with chants of “Airball! Airball!"

“That definitely did fire me up,” she said. “I knew when I airballed, I couldn't help but smile. I love the atmosphere here even though they're not on our side.”

The sold-out crowd of 13,359 roared after she missed 3 of 4 free throws in the third when UCLA closed within four points.

But those moments were rare. Mostly Watkins imposed her will on the game.

With a defender on her hip all the way to the basket, Watkins scored down low and drew the foul, pounding her fist three times. She made the free throw as a male fan shouted, “We love you, JuJu!” Then she hit a 3-pointer.

In the third, Watkins called for the ball from teammate Kayleigh Henkel and sank a jumper. She scored over 6-foot-7 Lauren Betts to end the quarter.

In the fourth, Watkins assisted on back-to-back 3-pointers by Avery Howell and soon the Trojans were up by 20. Watkins' defense was on display throughout and her block of Gabriela Jaquez late in the game fired up Hall of Famer Cheryl Miller. The USC alum sat courtside and high-fived Watkins after that play.

The cardinal-and-gold clad fans began shouting, “We are SC!”

“That was cool,” Watkins said. “Just to see that we get the love even when we go across town we still get the home spirit. The whole crowd was just unbelievable on both sides.”

Watkins scored 38 points in USC's 70-61 win two weeks ago at Galen Center. Both of UCLA's losses have come against the Trojans.

The teams could meet again next week in the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis.

“I’m confident,” Watkins said. “The work speaks for itself so as long as we continue to stick with the process we’ll see success.” ___

