USC suspends LB Desman Stephens for 1 game for his dangerous hit on Oregon QB Dante Moore

Southern California suspended linebacker Desman Stephens on Sunday for one game for his dangerous late hit on Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and his celebration afterward.

Stephens apologized and expressed empathy for Moore and his family in a statement issued by the Trojans. Coach Lincoln Riley condemned Stephens' actions while announcing the suspension for his starting linebacker, who won't play when No. 18 USC (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) hosts Washington (3-1, 0-1) next weekend.

“Desman’s actions in last night’s game are unacceptable and are not reflective of USC football nor of his personal character,” Riley said. “He understands his mistake, accepts the consequences of his actions and will learn from this. The entire Trojan Family wishes Dante a full recovery, and we send our best regards to him and his family.”

Stephens, a junior from Clarkston, Michigan, was ejected for targeting after he dived in to hit Moore while the Heisman Trophy candidate slid to the turf in the red zone during the second quarter of No. 15 Oregon's 41-27 victory Saturday night at the Coliseum.

Moore's head snapped back and hit the turf hard, and he was motionless on the grass while the Ducks confronted the celebrating Stephens in a melee on the field. Moore, whose hands went up after the hit in what appeared to be an involuntary body posture, eventually left the field on a stretcher and in an ambulance with a neck brace.

“I want to sincerely apologize for my actions during yesterday’s game,” Stephens said. “Seeing a player injured like that is incredibly serious, and my reaction in the moments afterward was completely inappropriate and inexcusable. Regardless of what was going through my mind at the time, there is no justification for smiling or celebrating while another player receives medical attention. I take full responsibility for my actions. That is not the person or teammate I want to be, and I will learn from this.

“I am deeply sorry to Dante, his family and everyone who saw my reaction. It is not representative of USC or our program. I hope he makes a full and speedy recovery.”

The Division I Football Bowl Subdivision Oversight Committee in March approved a one-year trial rule for this season that gives a player a break for his first targeting penalty and clears the way for him to play in the next game. Since this was Stephens’ first such penalty, he would have been eligible to play against the Huskies had USC not suspended him.

Moore was back in Eugene on Sunday after receiving medical treatment in Los Angeles, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because Oregon had not publicly provided an update on Moore’s status. CBS Sports reported that Moore had a concussion.

Stephens' hit was undeniably late and dangerous, with Oregon coach Dan Lanning calling it “disgusting.” Stephens drew even more ire from the Ducks players and online for celebrating on the field, smiling on the bench and later returning to the Trojans' sideline in the second half after being ejected.

Riley defended Stephens' return to the sideline Saturday night, saying he was allowed back because “he's on our football team.”

Moore had feeling in all of his extremities Saturday night, and Lanning was cautiously optimistic about his star quarterback's health. Former Nebraska starter Dylan Raiola took over for Moore and seamlessly led the Ducks past the Trojans for their fifth consecutive win since 2016 in this former Pac-12 rivalry.

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