At US Open, Wyndham Clark proves he doesn't have to be perfect to be a winner

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — Long before he smashed the locker, won a single trophy or had any inkling he'd play in a U.S. Open one day, golf for Wyndham Clark was a test of patience, will and temperament.

So, perhaps it's only right that for Clark to sew up his latest, sweetest triumph, he had to rescue himself from a potentially history making collapse — and do it in front of a New York crowd that, for the most part, came out to Long Island to watch him fail.

Clark's second U.S. Open victory will be remembered as the one where he handled Shinnecock Hills and somehow salvaged a final-round Sunday that saw a six-shot lead at the start dwindle to a single, precious stroke by the end.

It will also be remembered for the cheers when he missed shots, and for a winning, tap-in putt on the 18th green that was greeted with an awkward dribble of applause — a strange reaction, especially given the hills Clark has had to climb to become a champion,.

“We've dealt with his anger issues since he was that high," said Clark's father, Randall, explaining the journey as he held his hand about hip high. "It's because golf is not a game of perfection. And he wants to be perfect."

Clark, 32, was open about his struggles at his last U.S. Open victory in 2023, explaining his mother's death 10 years earlier had left a scar and that the rage came out most viscerally in the aftermath of missed golf shots.

His felt like a simple tale about overcoming obstacles and personal growth.

But that journey is never truly finished.

His demons came back into full view a year ago when he smashed a locker at Oakmont after missing the cut at the U.S. Open. He has since apologized and the suits at Oakmont, appalled at first, have moved on, as well.

The fans in New York clearly haven't. It made for an awkward stroll across the course Sunday, where Clark was paired with top-ranked Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler, trying to complete the career Grand Slam, likely would've been a fan favorite against anyone. No problem there, he said, but even he found himself cringing at the cheers ringing out when Clark missed shots, which happened a lot on a front nine in which he shot 38 and saw his lead shrink to one.

“You like seeing the fans cheer for you,” Scheffler said. “I think sometimes it can get a little too much when, you know, balls are kind of going off greens and you start hearing cheers. That felt a bit much to me.”

Clark's winning moment came on No. 16. Nursing the one-shot lead, he teed off into the deep fescue — a horrendous lie, according to caddie-turned-TV analyst Jim “Bones” Mackay. Clark made it look better than that, lashing into the fairway, then hitting an 8-iron that straightened out along the back of the green.

He nailed the 30-foot birdie putt — his longest make of the day — to give himself a two-shot lead over Sam Burns with two holes to play.

About a half-hour later, Clark two-putted from 50 feet on 18 to become a two-time winner instead of the player to blow the biggest 54-hole lead in U.S. Open history. The two-putt was reminiscent of the way he wrapped up his win three years ago at Los Angeles Country Club.

So much has changed since then.

“It’s been part of every question in every interview for the last 12 months," his dad said of the constant rehashing of the locker incident, all of which Clark has handled with patience. "I do think it's gone on too long.”

In response to Oakmont, Clark has paid for the repairs to the locker. He has given money to charity and participated in anger-management courses.

He did not feel much love on Long Island.

“A little disappointing,” said Randall Clark, who took a red-eye flight from Denver to be there for the win. “At the same time, he's a warrior. He 'bowed up and said ‘I’m going to figure this out and still get through.' It's too bad. We've seen this before in the New York area with the Ryder Cup."

But this was no Ryder Cup, the likes of which was marred by unruly behavior from the New York fans last year at Bethpage.

Clark conceded he heard it all and concluded, “man, they definitely don't want me to win.”

“It’s pretty rare in an open championship, or a major, to have fans kind of boo against your shots or cheer for bad shots,” he said.

All he could do, though, was turn to his caddie and laugh, especially when they heard from one of those rare fans who were actually pulling for him.

Now, the question is — will this show of grit in the face of adversity give Clark a fresh start? Or will it always be about the locker and some meltdown lurking around every corner?

“I sure hope it closes the door on it,” he said. "I figured in my mind that this would maybe be the last time just because it’s one year removed. I’ll probably always get (those questions). But I hope I don’t become the heel of the PGA.

“I guess if I am, any press is good press, right?”

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