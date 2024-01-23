Sports

US Open champion Coco Gauff is into the Australian Open semifinals after beating Kostyuk

By SIMON CAMBERS

Australian Open Tennis Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake) (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

By SIMON CAMBERS

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Coco Gauff beat Marta Kostyuk 7-6 (6), 6-7 (3), 6-2 in an error-strewn match at the Australian Open on Tuesday to claim a place in the semifinals.

The fourth-ranked Gauff saved two set points as she came from 5-1 down to take the opening set on the tiebreaker but was pushed to a deciding set before clinching victory after 3 hours, eight minutes.

Gauff hit 51 unforced errors, nine double faults and just 17 winners but survived to set up a meeting with defending champion Aryna Sabalenka or No. 9 Barbora Krejcikova in the semis.

The American has now won 12 straight matches in Grand Slam tournaments after winning the U.S. Open last September.

No. 1 Novak Djokovic is in action later, taking on Taylor Fritz for a place in the semifinals.

___

AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read