Undrafted rookie quarterback Brady Cook to make first NFL start for Jets against Jaguars

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Undrafted rookie quarterback Brady Cook will make his first NFL start Sunday for the New York Jets against the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

Cook took the snaps with the starters this week and coach Aaron Glenn said on Friday that Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields were ruled out for the game. Neither practiced during the week while dealing with injuries.

Adrian Martinez, who was signed earlier this week, will serve as the backup to Cook.

Cook will become the 55th player to start at quarterback in franchise history, and the first undrafted rookie to do so for the Jets since J.J. Jones in 1975.

Taylor made his third straight start for the benched Fields last Sunday before injuring his groin late in the first quarter of the Jets' 34-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Cook, who was Taylor's backup because Fields was ruled out ahead of the game with knee soreness, came in and went 14 of 30 for 163 yards and two interceptions in his NFL regular-season debut.

Cook, who threw for 9,008 yards and 49 touchdowns with 15 interceptions in five seasons at Missouri, was signed to the active roster last Saturday. He was promoted from the practice squad for two previous games this season, but hadn’t played in the regular season.

Cook was 25 of 38 for 235 yards and a touchdown with one interception in three preseason games.

Glenn said tight end Mason Taylor (neck), linebacker Kiko Mauigoa (knee) and cornerback Azareye’h Thomas will also be out for the game.

Center extension

The Jets announced they signed center Josh Myers to a multiyear contract extension, keeping the leader of their offensive line in place through the 2027 season.

Myers was a bargain signing last offseason, joining the Jets on a one-year deal worth $3.5 million. The team didn't announce terms of the extension, but ESPN reported it's a two-year, $11 million contract.

Myers, who spent his first four NFL seasons in Green Bay, has started every game this season at center. Joe Tippmann, the Jets' center most of the past two seasons, has been the starter at right guard after Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered a torn triceps just before the regular season.

