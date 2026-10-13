UCLA coach Bob Chesney: 'Serious concern' QB Nico Iamaleava could miss season

LOS ANGELES — UCLA coach Bob Chesney says there's "serious concern" that quarterback Nico Iamaleava could miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The 22-year-old was hurt just before halftime of the Bruins' 17-15 victory over Oregon on Saturday when he scrambled for a first down and was sandwiched between two defenders.

“I'm going to wait for our doctors to make the final call,” Chesney said Monday at his weekly news conference. “There is some serious concern at the moment. But at the same point in time, there's nothing that has been fully ruled at this moment. There's still other opinions and other people we want to talk to, to make sure everyone sees it the same way.”

The No. 12 Bruins (5-0, 3-0 Big Ten) host Wisconsin (4-1, 2-0) Saturday at the Rose Bowl.

Iamaleava has thrown four touchdowns, four interceptions and completed 62.1% of his attempts for 982 yards on the season. He's also a threat as part of the Bruins' rushing attack in his second season in Westwood since transferring from Tennessee.

Backup Ty Dieffenbach replaced Iamaleava in the second half and threw for 43 yards and a touchdown against the Ducks. Sophomore Madden Iamaleava, Nico's younger brother, is another option at QB for the Bruins. Neither backup has started a Football Subdivision Game.

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