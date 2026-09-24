Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua fight set for December in Cardiff

MANCHESTER, England — The long-awaited bout between British boxers Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will take place Dec. 11 in Cardiff, a promoter said Thursday.

The two former heavyweight world champions will meet at the Principality Stadium, promoter Turki Alalshikh said on social media.

“For 15 years no one has been able to make this fight,” he posted on X. “ I can now confirm that Fury Vs Joshua will be coming to the UK, as I promised British boxing fans. The time for talking is over...”

A clash between the British rivals has been one of the most anticipated fights for more than a decade.

Fury stepped out of retirement this year and made his return to the ring for the first time in more than a year with victories against Arslanbek Makhmudov and Mariusz Wach.

Joshua’s only fights since losing his IBF world title fight against Daniel Dubois in 2024 were against YouTuber Jake Paul and Kristian Prenga.

Alalshikh is a Saudi Arabian adviser who organizes boxing events for the kingdom.

While Fury and Joshua are arguably past their peak, it is fight that is still likely to garner global attention and will be streamed on Netflix.

“THE WAIT IS OVER. Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua finally collide,” Joshua's promoter Matchroom posted on X.

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