Tua Tagovailoa will see a neurologist this week after suffering another concussion, AP source says

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will see a neurologist this week after suffering his fourth diagnosed concussion in five years and his third while in the NFL, a person familiar with his plans told The Associated Press on Sunday.

Tagovailoa is focused on getting better and gathering information and isn’t thinking about retiring, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity for privacy reasons.

Tagovailoa was injured on a scramble when he lowered his head and collided into Bills safety Damar Hamlin during Miami's 31-10 loss to Buffalo on Thursday night.

While former players and even current Raiders coach Antonio Pierce have said Tagovailoa should retire, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has emphasized the importance of not offering his opinion.

“I think it would be so wrong of me to even sniff that subject and it’s more in line of actually caring about the human being, and that’s something that entirely you’re talking about his career, right?" McDaniel said. "His career is his, and that’s something that I really, really, really wish — I totally understand it and it’s not misplaced. I totally get how that’s where people want to go to. I just wish that people would for a second hear what I’m saying that bringing up his future is not in the best interest of him, so I’m going to plead with everybody that does genuinely care, that that should be the last thing on your mind because — what do you think if I were to answer that question, I’d be like, ‘All right, this is my thoughts on his career’ and he read it.

"If he agreed with it or he disagreed with it, either way I’ve just made him worse. So I’m not taking this opportunity. I don’t think it’s appropriate simply because of my care and regard, and I don’t think those types of conversations when you’re talking about somebody’s career — it probably is only fair that their career should be decided by them.”

