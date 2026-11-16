Toronto Tempo win WNBA draft lottery, earn No. 1 pick and potentially chance to draft JuJu Watkins

The Toronto Tempo won the WNBA draft lottery Sunday night and now will have to wait and see who is available for them to pick No. 1 next spring.

The Tempo, who joined the league as an expansion team this past season, had the best chance to win the draft lottery along with the Houston Comets. The teams each had a 33% chance to land the top pick.

When the Comets were announced as the No. 2 pick, Tempo General Manager Monica Wright Rogers said there were “no words for the emotion that filled the room,” she was in.

“Securing the first overall pick marks another historic milestone for our franchise and brings us one step closer to building a championship-caliber team,” she said.

USC star JuJu Watkins is most likely at the top of the Tempo's list for the No. 1 pick. Wright Rogers said she was watching the Trojans play South Carolina on TV Sunday. The question is will Watkins want to leave college and go to the Tempo?

The NCAA is allowing players a fifth year of eligibility, so it’s not certain who will enter the draft yet. Players don’t have to declare for the draft until April 2. Players who are in the Final Four have a few more days.

“We have a pretty locked in scouting and strategy team that is in constant communication with agents, with college coaches,” Wright Rogers said. “Now that we have some direction, we really can hone in on understanding the plan that these athletes have for their future. It’s going to be very complicated and it may come down to the wire.”

The Tempo earned the No. 1 pick 20 years after the Toronto Raptors chose first in the NBA draft. The Tempo finished their first season with an 11-33 record, losing their final eight games.

Washington had the third-best chance at getting the No. 1 pick, as the Mystics possessed the Chicago Sky’s first-round choice after a trade. They stayed at No. 3.

Seattle will choose fourth and the Portland Fire will pick fifth. The Los Angeles Sparks will go sixth and seventh. They got the seventh pick in a trade with Phoenix. New York, Dallas, Indiana and Chicago are next. The Sky also had the 12th pick. Dallas, Golden State and Minnesota rounded out the first round.

Besides Watkins, other potential lottery picks include Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame and Madison Booker of Texas.

Toronto and Portland’s chances were based on their one year in the league. The other five teams’ draft odds were based on their records for the previous two seasons.

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