Toronto Maple Leafs are not renewing president Brendan Shanahan's contract

Brendan Shanahan will not be returning as president of the Toronto Maple Leafs, ending the Hall of Fame player-turned-executive's tenure after 11 years, nine playoff appearances and no trips beyond the second round of the playoffs.

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, which owns the team, said Thursday his contract that is expiring at the end of June will not be renewed. Toronto was eliminated by Florida in Game 7 of the second round Sunday with a 6-1 defeat.

“Brendan is one of the most respected leaders in the game and he has instilled many of the traits that were the signature of his Hall of Fame career throughout the organization," MLSE President and CEO Keith Pelley said in making the announcement. “Our responsibility and driving motivation, however, is to add a new chapter to the Maple Leafs’ championship history, and it was determined that a new voice was required to take the team to the next level in the years ahead.”

The Maple Leafs have not won the Stanley Cup since 1967. They have not advanced to the third round since 2002.

It was not immediately clear what Shanahan's departure would mean for the organization's front office, now led by general manager Brad Treliving, who was hired two years ago by Shanahan. Treliving hired Cup champion Craig Berube as coach last offseason.

“While I am proud of the rebuild that we embarked on starting in 2014, ultimately I came here to help win the Stanley Cup and we did not,” Shanahan said in a statement. “My biggest regret is that we could not finish the job.”

Shanahan becoming a free agent opens up the possibility of him joining the New York Islanders as president of hockey operations and/or general manager. The Islanders have been looking for a replacement for longtime NHL executive Lou Lamoriello since deciding not to renew the 82-year-old's contract after seven seasons on the job.

Now 56, Shanahan won the Stanley Cup three times with the Red Wings during his 21-year playing career from 1987-2009. He spent time with New Jersey, St. Louis, Hartford, Detroit and the New York Rangers.

A month after hanging up his skates, Shanahan went to work in the league office as VP of hockey and business development. There, he worked with Islanders co-owner John Collins and was later promoted to senior vice president and took over disciplinary responsibilities.

Shanahan went to Toronto in 2014 and began to execute what a rebuilding process known as the “Shanaplan,” which included drafting William Nylander, Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews and signing John Tavares. Playoff failures followed, leading to the franchise making a change in leadership.

