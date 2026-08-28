Tony Romo facing three more citations in connection with his arrest last month

Tony Romo is facing three more citations in connection with his arrest last month that got him placed on leave from his role as CBS' lead analyst on NFL games.

Romo was arrested July 23 in Wisconsin on suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence.

The case against the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback was amended Thursday to add citations for possessing open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, unsafe passing on the right and first-offense operating while intoxicated. He already had received a citation for refusal to take a test for intoxication after arrest.

CBS Sports president David Berson said earlier this month that he does not have a timeline for a decision about Romo's future with the network.

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Romo, 46, has been the lead game analyst for CBS' NFL coverage since 2017 after making four Pro Bowl appearances during a playing career that ran from 2004-16 and was spent entirely with Dallas.

Analyst JJ Watt will join play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson on CBS Sports’ lead NFL team during Romo’s absence. Their first game will be on Sept. 13, when the Minnesota Vikings host the Green Bay Packers.

Romo's arrest followed a traffic stop as he was driving south on Interstate 43. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Romo performed poorly on field sobriety tests before getting arrested, booked and released.

Citations released by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office indicated an open bottle of an alcoholic beverage was found in the passenger's side of Romo's black Jeep during an inventory before it was towed.

Body camera footage released earlier this week showed Romo telling deputies he had been coming from a golf course and was on his way “to visit grandma and grandpa” when he was stopped. A deputy told Romo he suspected him of being impaired because he had “red glassy eyes” and an “odor of an intoxicating alcoholic beverage.”

“Tony accepts full responsibility for his actions and has taken proactive steps to ensure that this isolated civil matter is properly resolved,” a Romo spokesperson said in a statement to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and TMZ. “We are working with local authorities to bring this matter to a close and we are communicating with CBS about next steps.”

Romo went to high school about 35 miles southwest of Milwaukee in Burlington, Wisconsin.

Romo remains the Cowboys' franchise leader in career touchdown passes with 248. He held the franchise record for career passing yards (34,183) until Dak Prescott overtook him last season.

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