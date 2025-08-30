Tong pitches 5 innings in debut, Mets set team record for runs at home in 19-9 romp over Marlins

NEW YORK — (AP) — Jonah Tong allowed one earned run in five innings in his major league debut and the New York Mets hit six homers and set a franchise record for runs in a home game in a 19-9 victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday night.

Tong (1-0) received a standing ovation from the sellout crowd of 42,112 when he took the mound for a six-pitch first inning. The 22-year-old Canadian right-hander had a 5-0 lead when he returned for the second, and the Mets made it 12-0 in the bottom of the inning.

With an over-the-top delivery that has drawn comparisons to Tim Lincecum, Tong struck out six without a walk. He threw 63 of 97 pitches for strikes.

In the bottom of the first against Eury Pérez (6-4), Juan Soto hit a two-run homer and Brandon Nimmo had a three-run shot before an out was recorded.

Pete Alonso had a two-run homer in the second. Nimmo added a solo shot in the sixth before Mark Vientos went deep and Luis Torrens slugged a three-run shot in a six-run eighth off infielder Javier Sanjoja.

Tong allowed all four runs in the fifth following fielding errors by Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso. Lindor dropped a throw from second baseman Brett Baty on a force attempt and Alonso misplayed a grounder by Jacob Marsee.

The Mets won for the ninth time in 13 games.

Otto Lopez homered and had a two-run single for the Marlins.

Key moment

After allowing Lopez’s hit, Tong ended his outing by getting a called third strike on a 95 mph fastball against Liam Hicks.

Key stat

The Mets scored 19 runs for the second time this season and seventh time in team history.

Up next

Miami RHP Edward Cabrera (7-7, 3.32 ERA) faces LHP David Peterson (8-5, 3.18) on Saturday.

