Tom Wilson fights in Canada's game vs. France at the Olympics

By STEPHEN WHYNO
Milan Cortina Olympics Ice Hockey France's Pierre Crinon (7) and Canada's Tom Wilson (43) fight in the third period during a preliminary round game of men's ice hockey between Canada and France at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) (Hassan Ammar/AP)
MILAN — Who says there's no fighting in hockey at the Olympics?

Tom Wilson dropped the gloves late in Canada’s game against France on Sunday, going after the player who delivered a forearm to the head of teammate Nathan MacKinnon minutes earlier.

Wilson fought Pierre Crinon, who was given a two-minute minor penalty and apologized to MacKinnon after the hit in the third period.

Unlike the NHL, where it is a five-minute major penalty, fighting is a game misconduct under international rules, so Wilson and Crinon were ejected.

Wilson also had a goal and an assists, with the fight giving him what is known in hockey as a “Gordie Howe hat trick.”

The 31-year-old winger is one of just a few new players for Canada who did not play at the 4 Nations Face-Off a year ago, when there were three fights in the first nine seconds of the team's first game against the U.S. He was a no-doubt pick for his physicality and ability to retrieve pucks, along with producing at a high level back in North America with the Washington Capitals.

