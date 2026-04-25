Todd Pletcher's Renegade draws the inside No. 1 post and opens as the Kentucky Derby favorite

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Renegade opened Saturday as the morning line favorite for the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby, which is set for May 2.

The colt trained by Todd Pletcher and set to be ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr. is 4-1 after drawing the inside No. 1 post on the rail in the field of 20 horses. No horse has finished first in the Derby from the No. 1 post since Ferdinand in 1986.

Trainer Brad Cox’s No. 6 Commandment and No. 18 Further Ado are the second and third choices on the morning line each at 6-1, followed by No. 12 Chief Wallabee at 8-1 and The Puma at 10-1. Cox's third entrant is 20-1 long shot Fulleffort, who drew the far outside No. 20 post.

Two-time Triple Crown champion Bob Baffert has two chances to win the Derby for a seventh time and break a tie with Ben Jones for the most of any trainer, saddling No. 4 Litmus Test and No. 14 Potente. Litmus Test was the last horse to get into the field earlier Saturday when Steve Asmussen and owners decided Chip Honcho will skip the race and point toward the Preakness Stakes on May 16.

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