Tigers expect RHP Alex Cobb to miss start of season with hip injury after signing $15M, 1-year deal

LAKELAND, Fla. — (AP) — The Detroit Tigers are expecting Alex Cobb to miss the start of the season.

The team's injury report at the start of spring training on Wednesday included Cobb, who had an injection last week to treat hip inflammation that developed as the right-hander was throwing.

Cobb, who has had hip surgery twice, signed a $15 million, one-year contract two months ago. The Tigers added him to join a rotation led by AL Triple Crown and CY Young Award winner Tarik Skubal and recently signed Jack Flaherty.

Injuries limited the 37-year-old Cobb to pitching in just three games during the 2024 regular season, going 2-1 with a 2.76 ERA for the AL Central-champion Cleveland Guardians, and two postseason games.

Cobb was 7-7 with a 3.87 ERA in 28 starts and was an All-Star for San Francisco in 2023, when he had hip surgery for the second time.

Cobb is 79-76 with a 3.84 ERA in 233 career starts over 13 seasons with Tampa Bay, Baltimore, the Los Angeles Angels, Giants and Guardians.

Detroit ended a decade-long postseason drought last year after making a late-season surge to earn a wild card. The Tigers swept Houston in the opening round before getting eliminated by Cleveland in their AL Division Series.

The Tigers bolstered their lineup with two-time All-Star second baseman Gleyber Torres and are among the teams potentially interested in signing two-time All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman.

