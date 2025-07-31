Tigers bolster bullpen and perhaps pitching chaos with right-handers Finnegan, Sewald and Heuer

DETROIT — (AP) — The Detroit Tigers seem to be setting themselves up to potentially go back to what manager A.J. Hinch calls pitching chaos.

Detroit bolstered its bullpen, and options in games without a traditional starting pitcher, with a series of moves to add a trio of right-handers in the hours before the trade deadline on Thursday.

The Tigers acquired Washington's Kyle Finnegan, Cleveland's Paul Sewald and Texas minor leaguer Codi Heuer for prospects and cash.

Detroit made the trades — and one earlier this week — hoping to increase its chances of winning a World Series for the first time in more than four decades.

The AL Central-leading Tigers won their fourth straight game with newly acquired starting pitcher Chris Paddack on Wednesday, two days after he was added in a trade with the Minnesota Twins.

Detroit has nearly a double-digit game lead in a division suddenly filled with rebuilding teams, including the defending AL Central-champion Guardians, and is vying with Toronto and Houston for the best record in the league.

The Tigers, trying to take advantage of ace Tarik Skubal and a balanced lineup, are aiming for their first World Series title since 1984.

Detroit earned a spot in the playoffs last year for the first time in the decade after a late-season surge, using Hinch's unconventional approach to using relievers to start and pitch in games for an inning or two.

The 33-year-old Finnegan was an All-Star in 2024, but his velocity has been down this season. He has 20 saves with a 4.38 ERA in 2025.

In the trade for Finnegan, the Tigers sent minor league pitchers Josh Randall and R.J. Sales, Detroit’s third and 10th round draft picks from 2024, respectively, to Washington.

The 35-year-old Sewald is eligible to return from the injured list on Sunday after being shut down with a strained right shoulder, but he isn't expected to pitch until September. He is 1-1 with a 4.70 ERA in 18 games this season, averaging more than one strikeout each inning.

The 29-year-old Heuer, who will report to Triple-A Toledo, was 3-2 with a 3.43 ERA and four saves in 35 games at Triple-A Round Rock this year and pitched in one game for the Rangers.

Detroit opens a three-game series Friday night at Philadelphia.

___

AP Sports Writer Howard Fendrich contributed to this report.

___

